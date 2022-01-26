India better placed to meet challenges: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hailed the transformation of a Haryana village by its natives saying “a new India, which is strong and sensitive, is emerging”.

Urging all successful people to work for the development of their birthplaces, the President said rights and duties were two sides of the same coin and doing one’s duty well was the foremost contribution to the nation.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the President made a special mention of residents of Bhiwani’s Sui village who collaborated to transform the area under “Swa Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana”. “I am sure other resourceful people will also contribute to the development of their villages and cities,” said the President, crediting his own native village Paraunkh in UP for his ascent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan,

President Kovind said Indians had transformed the Covid vaccination drive into a mass movement. Noting that India is better placed to meet future challenges, he said, In the first year itself, we raised healthcare infrastructure and also reached out to help others. By the second year, we had developed indigenous vaccines and launched the world’s biggest vaccination drive.” He, however, cautioned against lowering the guard. “It has become a sacred duty to follow precautions suggested by experts,” he said.

He said the economy was projected to grow at an impressive rate. He lauded the self-reliance in defence and also spoke of women breaking the glass ceiling in the armed forces.