New India at forefront of industry 4.0 revolution: PM Modi in Germany

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 21st century India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0 and asserted that the country is shining at every front whether it is in the field of information technology or digital technology.

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany for a three-day visit, said India has the third-largest startup ecosystem and it is the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, Trend reports citing NDTV.

"Today, the New India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0. Be it IT or digital technology, India is shining at every front," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Indian community in Munich.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world," he said.

PM Modi said India was a "slave" during the industrial revolution but now it will not be left behind in the 4th industrial revolution.

"In the last century, Germany and other countries took benefit from the industrial revolution. India was a slave back then that's why it couldn't leverage benefits. But now India will not be left behind in the 4th industrial revolution, it's now leading the world," he said.

"Today, India is working on building a new legacy and this is being led by the youth of the country. We have brought 21st-century policies to the youth of New India. Today, our youth will be able to complete their education in their own mother tongues," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that India has a unicorn every 10 days, 5000 patents are being filed every month. "We are progressing and we are growing," he said.

Speaking about the COVID-19, PM Modi said that there was a time when people used to say that India will take 10-15 years to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, but at present most of the population in the country has been vaccinated.

"Today, 90 per cent of adults have taken both doses and 95 per cent of adults have taken at least one dose," he noted.