Contents of Guterres’ message on grain deal has yet to be reported to Putin — Lavrov

The content of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message on the grain deal has yet to be reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Indeed, Antonio Guterres handed a message for President Putin yesterday. It will be reported, and the reaction will be announced," he told a press conference following a visit to New York as part of Moscow's presidency of the UN Security Council.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General handed a letter to Lavrov, which was addressed to Russian President.