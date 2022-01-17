Turkey supports Georgia's participation in 3+3 peace talks

Turkey supports the participation of Georgia in the ongoing discussions regarding stability in the Caucasus region, diplomatic sources said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Georgia did not attend the 3+3 meeting, which took place in Moscow last month. However, Georgian officials have noted that the country supports enhanced relations and cooperation in the region with other neighboring countries and has taken effective steps with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Ankara has made frequent calls for a six-nation platform comprised of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region, describing it as a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.