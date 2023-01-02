Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an appointment decree for Türkiye’s ambassadors, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Türkiye’s Ambassador in the Netherlands Shaban Dishli will return to Ankara, while the general director of the Foreign Ministry responsible for Syrian affairs Selcuk Unal will replace him in the Hauge.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Brazil Murat Yavuz Atesh, Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz, Ambassador to the Vatican Lutfullah Goktash, Ambassador to Tajikistan Emre Zeki Karagol, Ambassador to Montenegro Songul Ozan,

Ambassador to Romania Fusun Aramaz, Ambassador to Ivory Coast Havva Yonca Gunduz Ozceri and Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan were reappointed back to the headquarters.

Halil İbrahim Akca is appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Brazil, Mete Yaglı to Somalia, Head of the Strategic Research Center Ufuk Ulutash to the Vatican Embassy, Umut Acar to Tajikistan, Barısh Kalkavan to Montenegro, Ozgur Kıvanc Altan to Romania, Deniz Erdogan Barım to the Ivory Coast and Ramis Shen to Bangladesh.