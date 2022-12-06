US won’t replenish its oil reserves with Russian oil – White House

The US authorities are not going to replenish their strategic oil reserve through the purchase of Russian oil in the context of limiting its price, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

During a regular briefing, one of the journalists recalled that the US administration had previously said it was going to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve under $70 a barrel.

The US and its allies set the so-called price cap for Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The journalist asked whether Washington is considering buying Russian oil to replenish national reserves.

"No, because it’s been banned (the import of Russian oil into the United States)," Jean-Pierre replied.

In March, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order banning energy imports from Russia and new investment in the Russian energy sector.

G7 countries, the EU and Australia previously agreed to impose a $60 per barrel price cap on offshore Russian oil for their vessels and territories from December 5.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow will not accept the cap on prices for Russian oil. According to him, the Kremlin will additionally report on how further work will be arranged.