Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week, Trend reports.
Footage:
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
An extra meal and snacks twice a day was all it took to improve falling nutrition levels in this tribal district
Record-breaking indicators in non-oil sector - what is secret to success of Azerbaijan's economic strategy?
Kazakh Armed Forces performing tasks to ensure public order in regions with “red” level of terrorist threat