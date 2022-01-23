Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan 23 January 2022 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week, Trend reports.

