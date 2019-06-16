Baku - Sharm el-Sheikh - Baku direct charter flight to be launched soon

16 June 2019 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

The Baku - Sharm el-Sheikh - Baku direct charter flight will be launched from June 18, Egyptian Minister of Tourism Rania Al-Mashat said at the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“The flight will be operated regularly every Thursday,” she said.

A direct flight will greatly shorten the travel time between Azerbaijan and Egypt and eliminate all inconveniences.

So, the flight time is only three hours compared to current 14 hours with additional transfers.

The flight will be operated by SCAT Airlines via comfortable Boeing 757-200.

The minimum tour price is $399 and more. The price includes insurance, food, transfer and other bonuses.

