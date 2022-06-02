Azerbaijan demonstrates leadership on world stage in achieving ambitious energy goals – IRENA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan has demonstrated leadership on the world stage in achieving ambitious energy goals, General Director of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the development of renewable energy sources (RES) sector," the general director said.

According to him, 50 percent of energy transition technologies in the world were still lacking, a year ago, and now almost everyone has the technology. Almost all global technologies are already aimed at achieving zero emissions.

However, there is still a need to improve the accessibility of technologies and develop a comprehensive legislative environment, he also added.

"We are successfully cooperating with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy. We are ready to continue to provide all kinds of support to Azerbaijan in achieving its ambitious goals," he emphasized.