Azerbaijan reveals value of exported products of local industrial parks

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. Industrial parks under the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan have exported $1.8 billion worth of products to date, the agency’s Deputy Board Chairman of Elkiyar Ziyadov said, Trend reports.

Ziyadov made the remark during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated territories.

"Products are exported to a number of countries in Europe, the US, Asia and Africa, as well as Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Albania, Germany, Austria, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, the UAE, China, Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, India, Egypt and Nigeria," he noted.

According to him, in general, the number of registered residents of industrial parks is 127, of which 66 have already begun their activities.

Speaking about the Aghdam Industrial Park, Ziyadov noted that today there are 16 residents there, while the overall worth of projects is about $64.78 million.

"Within this industrial park, the following work is planned: the construction of electrical substations, four distribution points, 19 transformer points, organization of drinking and technical water supply systems, rainwater and domestic wastewater, installation of a fire extinguishing system, laying of a fiber optic cable, organization of four checkpoints, perimeter fencing and construction of internal roads," he said.

Regarding the "Araz Valley Economic Zone", the deputy board chairman emphasized that the industrial park currently has four residents and the project investment is $15.3 million.

"Within this industrial park, the following work is planned: the construction of electrical substations, distribution and transformer points, organization of drinking and technical water supply systems, rainwater and domestic wastewater, installation of a fire extinguishing system, the laying of a fiber optic cable, the organization of a checkpoint, and the construction of internal roads," he added.

In accordance with the priority of revitalization of Karabakh, with the purpose of realizing the industrial potential of the region, reintegration into the country's economy, and ensuring the employment of the population Aghdam Industrial Park was established in the city of Aghdam, and "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park was established in Jabrayil district by the relevant decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Aghdam Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021. The territory of the Industrial Park covers an area of 190 hectares. A mobile town was built for comfortable operation of residents. Entrepreneurs show great interest in Aghdam Industrial Park. Projects submitted by entrepreneurs to become residents of the Industrial Park are reviewed and evaluated at the Economic Zones Development Agency, and those businessmen are granted the status of residents of the Industrial Park. Construction work has already been started by a number of residents.

"Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 4, 2021. The territory of the Industrial Park covers an area of 200 hectares. A mobile town was built for comfortable operation of residents. Projects submitted by entrepreneurs to become residents of the Industrial Park are reviewed and evaluated at the Economic Zones Development Agency, and those businessmen are granted the status of residents of the Industrial Park.