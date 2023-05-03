Producer of mine-clearing equipment becomes resident of Azerbaijan's industrial park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A producer of mine-clearing equipment has obtained a residentship in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Improtex Qarabag Sanaye Complex LLC will set up manufacturing of mine clearing, special-purpose equipment and metal products with the investment volume of over 7.3 million manat ($4.2 million).

"As a result, 124 people will be provided with a job. The establishment of this enterprise will make a significant contribution to the mine clearing process in the liberated territories and accelerate the Great Return," he noted.

Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 4, 2021. The territory of the Industrial Park covers an area of 200 hectares. A mobile town was built for comfortable operation of residents. Projects submitted by entrepreneurs to become residents of the Industrial Park are reviewed and evaluated at the Economic Zones Development Agency, and those businessmen are granted the status of residents of the Industrial Park.