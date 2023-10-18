Azerbaijan discloses share of Turkic states in world GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Turkic states account for 1.6 percent of global GDP, the Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Vusal Gasimli said during a speech at the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Turkic states account for 2.2 percent of the world's population, 2.4 percent of total trade turnover and 1.6 percent of world GDP. The Turkic states have the potential to increase these numbers in the future," he emphasized.

Relations between Turkic states are improving, and one of Azerbaijan's aims is to enhance them further, Gasimli added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 0.8 percent from January through September 2023 year-on-year (up to 90.8 billion manat or $53.4 billion).