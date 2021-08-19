We have invited Korean companies to implement projects in liberated lands – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

We have invited Korean companies to implement projects in the liberated lands, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with a delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Baku on August 19.

“Greetings, and welcome to Azerbaijan! I am sure that your visit will be very successful. I am glad that you have come to Azerbaijan with a large delegation and am confident that your meetings in Baku will serve the development of Korean-Azerbaijani relations.

Our countries enjoy friendly relations. Korean-Azerbaijani relations have always developed successfully in the years of independence. High-level reciprocal official visits have been made and very important steps have been taken to develop our political relations.

Korean companies are also involved in various fields in Azerbaijan, implementing different projects. Of course, I am sure that the volume of economic and trade relations will increase in the future. We have invited Korean companies to implement projects in the liberated lands. I have repeatedly said that companies from countries that are friendly to Azerbaijan will participate in these projects. The volume of work to be done is very large. We need to rebuild 10,000 square kilometers.

Of course, there are good opportunities for the development of our inter-parliamentary relations, and you will hold meetings in the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan today. I am sure that the results of the meetings will be very positive and further successful steps will be taken to develop our relations. Welcome again!” said President Ilham Aliyev.