Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin received Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, who visited Moscow to attend the events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of establishing the Russian prosecutor's office, Trend reports.

According to the information, a solemn commemorative event with the participation of officials of the country took place at the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

During the visit, Kamran Aliyev has met with Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov, Turkish counterpart Bekir Shahin, Tajik counterpart Yusuf Rahmon, Prosecutors General of Pakistan Rahman Aamir, Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldoshev, Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev, President of the International Association of Prosecutors Cheol-Kyu Hwang and Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos and others, and also held meetings with the leaders of reputable international organizations, discussed existing ties and prospects for further cooperation.

As part of the event, a meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Turkic Speaking States also took place, the prospects for further cooperation were discussed.

The event was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation, Polad Bulbuloglu.