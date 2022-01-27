President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO)

Politics 27 January 2022 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

A newly built Training and Service Complex was opened in Bina settlement of Khazar district of Baku at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on Jan. 27, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Will be updated

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran is likely to have direct talks with US - Iranian FM
Iran is likely to have direct talks with US - Iranian FM
Russian, Iranian top diplomats confirm commitment to Vienna talks to restore JCPOA - MFA
Russian, Iranian top diplomats confirm commitment to Vienna talks to restore JCPOA - MFA
Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal
Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's AccessBank discloses loan portfolio volume for 2021 Finance 10:44
VTB Bank Azerbaijan reveals net profit for 2021 Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan looking to increase GDP and industrial production in 2022 Uzbekistan 10:39
Deutsche Bank nearly triples Q4 profit, defying expected loss Europe 10:36
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) Politics 10:36
Croatia provides update on Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan registers increase in volume of loans issued to construction sector Finance 10:15
Southern Gas Corridor fulfills both conditions of EU energy security – envoy Oil&Gas 10:11
Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defense ties Politics 10:10
Uzbekistan removes restrictions on operation of gas filling stations Uzbekistan 10:06
Iranian currency rates for January 27 Finance 10:03
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10:02
VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s assets increase in 2021 Finance 09:55
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 27 Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan names production value of building materials for 2021 Construction 09:42
Kazakhstan records increase in export of cars Transport 09:40
Oil falls as U.S. Fed's pending interest rate hike spooks investors Oil&Gas 09:33
Most COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan associated with Omicron strain - expert Society 09:15
Azerbaijan and Georgia play key roles within “One Belt, One Road” initiative – Hualing FIZ CEO (Interview) (VIDEO) Georgia 09:12
USAID eager to partner with Turkmenistan on low carbon development Business 09:00
India sees 2.86 lakh new Covid cases, 665 more deaths Other News 08:40
Turkey ready to host Zelenskyy, Putin to defuse tensions: Erdogan Turkey 08:11
PM Modi wears cap from Uttarakhand with Brahma Kamal, stole from Manipur on Republic Day Other News 07:38
Moderna starts trial for Omicron-specific booster shot World 07:04
Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval Other News 06:28
Frogs regrow amputated legs after treatment with a chemical cocktail Other News 05:49
Indian PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial ahead of Republic Day celebrations Other News 05:12
Omicron generated antibodies effective against all variants of concern in adolescents, adults: ICMR study Other News 04:37
Six injured in explosion at сhemical plant in Louisiana US 04:06
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military Other News 03:29
US to shut down Afghan embassy, strip diplomats of immunity US 02:53
Magnificent flypast at 73rd Republic Day parade; celebrations scaled down due to Covid scare Other News 02:15
Oil breaks $90/bbl for the first time since 2014 Oil&Gas 01:33
Fed keeps rates near zero, says hike likely 'soon' US 00:51
Heidelberg shooting: German police say attacker got weapons in Austria Europe 00:17
India’s first woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh takes part in R-Day parade Other News 26 January 23:42
Steps taken by Armenia, Turkey to normalise relations are good news - EP's Turkey rapporteur Turkey 26 January 23:11
Georgian Parliament Speaker meets NATO Deputy SG Georgia 26 January 22:35
New US ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan Turkey 26 January 22:07
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates Republic Day (PHOTO) Other News 26 January 21:24
Booster dose of vaccine required to prevent severe course of COVID-19 - Azerbaijani doctor Society 26 January 21:11
Citizens of two more countries allowed to enter Azerbaijan by air Society 26 January 20:32
Health structures in Azerbaijan talk COVID-19 vaccine certificate validity Society 26 January 20:17
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks for 2021 Uzbekistan 26 January 19:12
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in volume of deposits for 2021 Uzbekistan 26 January 19:11
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 26 January 19:08
Azerbaijan says high infectiousness, short incubation period of Omicron strain lead to infection rate growth Society 26 January 19:08
Georgia’s parcel shipping companies talk service tariffs in 2022 Georgia 26 January 19:06
Rebalancing India’s Foreign Policy Other News 26 January 18:56
SOCAR to supply spot pipe gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 26 January 18:54
French ambassador convinced by importance of France-EU-Azerbaijan space co-op Economy 26 January 18:11
Passengers of all three delayed AZAL flights on Baku-Istanbul route depart to destination airport Economy 26 January 18:07
Advantages of using modernized floating power units in Kazakh copper project named Kazakhstan 26 January 18:06
Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 26 January 18:05
Azerbaijan pays special attention to restoration of liberated lands - Permanent Representative to UN Politics 26 January 17:59
OPEC+ expected to stick to planned March output target increase Arab World 26 January 17:51
Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record Europe 26 January 17:48
Azerbaijan maintains positions in Global Firepower 2022 rating Politics 26 January 17:43
Israel's Partner Comms gets fibre deal to connect East and West Israel 26 January 17:43
Turkmen Commodity Exchange discloses data on imports from Azerbaijan Business 26 January 17:41
Georgia’s Hualing FIZ works close with Azerbaijani investors - CEO (Exclusive) Georgia 26 January 17:28
Kazakhstan to continue implementing measures to battle inflation Finance 26 January 17:01
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO Business 26 January 17:01
Russia pays priority attention to macroeconomic stability - Vladimir Putin Russia 26 January 16:57
EU, KfW, AFD to maintain support for Georgia’s energy sector Georgia 26 January 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 January 16:46
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan plan to accelerate work on TAP Oil&Gas 26 January 16:44
Uzbekistan and Pakistan to work on preferential trade agreement Uzbekistan 26 January 16:40
Azerbaijan's credit rating at 'BB+/B' neutral for its Eurobonds - Gazprombank Economy 26 January 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 3,192 more COVID-19 cases, 1,259 recoveries Society 26 January 16:38
Azerbaijani opposition member spared jail over sex attack on vulnerable woman in UK Society 26 January 16:30
Iran announces several economic executive orders Business 26 January 16:30
Iran seeks foreign investment for Rasht-Astara Railway Project Business 26 January 16:23
10 foreigners among Padma awardees Other News 26 January 16:22
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports of electric cars Uzbekistan 26 January 16:20
Road bridge across Astarachay River to be breakthrough in dev't of "North-South" ITC project Transport 26 January 16:20
Georgia’s commercial banks increase net loans issuance Georgia 26 January 16:18
Kazakhstan cancels launch of methanol & olefin plant in Mangystau Kazakhstan 26 January 16:12
AT&T profit beats estimates on strong streaming growth US 26 January 16:11
Azerbaijan records decrease in loans issued for industry and manufacturing Finance 26 January 16:10
India better placed to meet challenges: Ram Nath Kovind Other News 26 January 15:55
Iranian president expresses openness to direct talks with US Politics 26 January 15:35
Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates India on occasion of India's Republic Day Politics 26 January 15:35
Azerbaijan's TABIB recommends booster COVID-19 vaccination to strengthen immunity Society 26 January 15:27
Azerbaijani defense minister continues official visit to Iran (PHOTO) Politics 26 January 15:25
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency Politics 26 January 15:13
Azerbaijan's Rabitabank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 26 January 14:44
SOCAR’s production union overfulfills production plan Oil&Gas 26 January 14:43
Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19 Armenia 26 January 14:40
Iran reveals trade turnover with Caspian Sea countries Business 26 January 14:39
Hualing FIZ CEO talks new projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 26 January 14:38
SOCAR Carbamide’s revenues grow six-fold Oil&Gas 26 January 14:33
STAR Refinery, Petkim see significant increase in recycling rate Oil&Gas 26 January 14:24
Turkmenistan's Halkbank opens tender for audit Tenders 26 January 14:18
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador Economy 26 January 14:10
SOCAR Turkey talks on prospects for new line of production at Petkim Oil&Gas 26 January 14:09
Baku preparing to host FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Society 26 January 14:01
Uzbekistan notes overall increase in exports within 2021 Uzbekistan 26 January 13:47
Ambassador Bocharnikov talks increased number of Russia-Azerbaijan flights Economy 26 January 13:39
All news