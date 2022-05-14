High-level meeting of Organization of Turkic States on media, information being held in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The 4th meeting of ministers responsible for media and information and high-ranking officials of the Organization of Turkic States is being held from May 13 through May 15 in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The event’s organizer is the Directorate of Communications under the Presidential Administration of Turkey.

The official opening of the event will take place in the coming hours.

At the meeting, which hosted a video address from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

On the first day, the purpose of which is to improve cooperation between Turkic-speaking states in the field of media and communications, the 9th meeting of the Working Group on cooperation in the field of media and information will be held.

The government officials of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States - Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and observers from Hungary and Turkmenistan, having gathered together at the meeting, will discuss joint projects and developments in the sphere of media and information, as well as issues of developing cooperation in this sphere.

The event, along with official delegations, will be attended by heads of media and communication structures of the Turkic world, experts, social media phenomena, scientists, students of communication faculties of various universities of the participating countries.