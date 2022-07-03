Opening of investment fund of member countries of Organization of Turkic States planned

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 3. Opening of investment fund of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States is planned, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Gismat Gozalov said, Trend reports.

Gozalov said this during the conference of official analytical centers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city.

"We have prepared a document on the concept of cooperation between the Turkic states until 2040, for the development and integration of the member countries of Organization," Gozalov added.