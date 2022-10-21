Tactical exercises involving Azerbaijani servicemen wrap up in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Izmir's Focha Naval Base hosted tactical exercises with the involvement of Azerbaijani servicemen, who had an internship in the Turkish Navy, in accordance with the action plan for military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the exercises.

In the course of summing up the results of the tactical exercises, conducted in the Aegean Sea waters under the leadership of the Focha Naval Base Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Bicen, the participants analyzed tasks accomplished during the exercises.

While delivering a speech, Rear Admiral Bicen wished Azerbaijani officers success in their further military service.