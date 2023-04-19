Implementing trilateral agreements on Azerbaijan's Karabakh - important, Russian spokesman says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The trilateral agreements of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh region are the only real basis for resolving the situation, and their implementation is necessary, Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We are ready to welcome any steps by the parties that can lead to a defusing of tension and that will contribute to further progress towards the implementation of the trilateral agreements," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia considers progress towards carrying out all provisions to be uncontested and necessary for everyone.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.