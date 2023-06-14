Armenian gov't does not respond to calls for dialogue - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Armenian government does not allow the return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and continues to destroy the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, Trend reports citing the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

"Armenia refuses to accept the UN mission to prepare for the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes and the UNESCO fact-finding mission to assess the state of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage,” the statement of the community said.

It was also noted that Armenia continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a call to send some kind of mission to Azerbaijan and accused Azerbaijan of intending to "carry out ethnic cleansing”.

“The greatest hypocrisy is that the Armenian government, which has repeatedly declared its "respect for the principles of international law," including the principle of territorial integrity, and has not left a single Azerbaijani on its territory, makes absurd statements about the intention of the Azerbaijani side to "conduct ethnic cleansing" and talks about human rights. All this clearly demonstrates the anti-Azerbaijani policy of Armenia and its territorial claims to Azerbaijan," said the statement.

The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian government abandon its policy that contradicts international law and human rights, create conditions for the safe and dignified return of exiled Azerbaijanis to their homes within the framework of international verification and guarantees mechanisms, and accept UN and UNESCO missions for this purpose.

The Community also calls on the international community to exert serious pressure on Armenia to turn this country away from actions contrary to international law.