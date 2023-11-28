Latest statements and actions taken by U.S. seriously damaged Azerbaijan-U.S. relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The latest statements and actions taken by the U.S. have seriously damaged Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the remarks about our country, made by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Subcommittee on Europe hearing on November 15, 2023, were biased, failed to reflect reality and were rejected by Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijani side took note of the statement about canceling the senior-level engagements with Azerbaijan and “no chance of business as usual”, and responded adequately.

President Ilham Aliyev reminded that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter on 16 November, and that Azerbaijan had in its turn canceled all senior-level visits from the U.S.