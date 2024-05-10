Regular normalization meetings play crucial role in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement - FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Regular meetings regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are integral to the peace agreement preparation process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

“I express gratitude to the Kazakh side, particularly to the President of Kazakhstan, for initiating the next round of negotiations between our two countries' delegations. Consistent meetings on normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations are pivotal in preparing a peace agreement. The last delegation meeting occurred over two months ago in Berlin,” he said.

Bayramov highlighted that since the previous meeting, both sides have exchanged feedback on the draft peace agreement, along with sharing additional documents reflecting their positions on specific aspects of the negotiation process.

To note, the Azerbaijani foreign minister is currently in Almaty. The upcoming round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations" draft is scheduled as part of this visit.

On April 30, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarov confirmed that Azerbaijan and Armenia had affirmed their participation in the talks in Almaty.

Previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended an invitation for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

