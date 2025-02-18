President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect construction progress at nursery-kindergarten No.1 in Aghdam (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. On February 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva examined the ongoing construction of nursery-kindergarten No.1 in the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the progress of the construction.

Construction of the 160-seat nursery-kindergarten began in 2023. The building, which includes a basement and two floors, occupies a total area of over 2,700 square meters.