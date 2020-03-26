19 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Warsaw

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters established at Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora continues to provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijani citizens living abroad and if necessary, ensures their evacuation amid coronavirus, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Warsaw, Poland on March 26, with the support of the State Committee and on the initiative of the chairman of the Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland, Farid Jafarli.