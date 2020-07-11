Azerbaijan confirms 531 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Azerbaijan has detected 531 new COVID-19 cases, 514 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on July 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 23,521 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 14,607 patients have recovered, 298 people have died.

Currently, 8,616 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,045 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 560,356 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.