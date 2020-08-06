Agreement on visa-free regime between Azerbaijan, Turkey to enter into force soon

Society 6 August 2020 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
Agreement on visa-free regime between Azerbaijan, Turkey to enter into force soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Jala Gasimova – Trend:

The agreement on mutual visa-free regime signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Baku on February 25, 2020, will enter into force on August 13, 2020, Trend reports citing the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

“The citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey are exempt from the visa regime to enter the territory of both countries, as well as to transit, leave the country and to temporary stay for up to 90 days. Persons wishing to stay in the respective country for more than 90 days must apply in advance for a temporary residence permit,” said the message.

“The passports of citizens of both countries must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into the country. Citizens of both countries must comply with the rules and procedures following from national legislation,” the report noted.

“Turkish citizens temporarily staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must be registered at the place of stay. In addition, the visa-free regime does not give the right to work or engage in any professional activity. The citizens of Turkey wishing to take up paid work in Azerbaijan must get a work permit from their employer in accordance with the current regulations (unless a work permit is not required),” said the report.

