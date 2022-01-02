Azerbaijani soldier hits mine in liberated Kalbajar

Society 2 January 2022 23:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani soldier hits mine in liberated Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Yusif Einiyev was injured as a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the direction of the Baglipeye settlement of the Kalbajar region, liberated from Armenian occupation, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

The soldier was evacuated to a military medical facility.

The fact is under investigation.

