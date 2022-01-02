Azerbaijani soldier hits mine in liberated Kalbajar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2
Trend:
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Yusif Einiyev was injured as a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the direction of the Baglipeye settlement of the Kalbajar region, liberated from Armenian occupation, the Defense Ministry told Trend.
The soldier was evacuated to a military medical facility.
The fact is under investigation.
