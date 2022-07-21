Azerbaijani, Turkish sappers holding joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Engineer troops of the Azerbaijani army are conducting theoretical and practical training and exercises in order to further improve the professional level of personnel within the training plan for 2022, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, at the exercises being held with the participation of specialists from the Turkish Armed Forces, Azerbaijani servicemen are improving their skills to find and neutralize mines and unexploded ordnances using mine detectors at the special engineering camp.

The main aim of the exercises is to improve the combat readiness of the personnel by training the servicemen in the tactical and technical characteristics of engineering fortifications and the rules for their use.