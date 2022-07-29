Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. A total of 1,971 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 350 citizens, the second dose to 139 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,267 citizens. Some 215 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,814,329 vaccine doses were administered, 5,366,223 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,606 people – the second dose, 3,336,413 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,087 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.