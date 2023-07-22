More news should be reported from countries of Turkic world - NTV journalist

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. More news should be reported from countries of the Turkic world, the Head of the Foreign News Department of the Turkish NTV channel, Ahmet Yesitepe, told Trend.

"When I arrived in Shusha, I saw two different landscapes on the way. On the one hand, these are provocations and vandalism committed by Armenians, and on the other hand, Shusha city, which was rebuilt by Azerbaijan and is developing," he stressed. "Yesterday, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with forum participants, sent a message to the world that these lands belong to Azerbaijan, that Azerbaijan is the owner of these lands, and they will be rebuilt."

Speaking about the development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish media, Yesitepe noted that the main responsibility falls on the Turkish media.

"In Türkiye, there is a very great interest in Azerbaijani culture, music, and current topics. The Turkish media should be a little more open on this issue. Of course, important events are given space. However, we should talk about more topical topics because they also attract the attention of Turkish society," he added.

On July 21, the Global Media Forum, themed "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," kicked off in Shusha.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, has been attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

Among the participants are 60 leaders and representatives of local media.

The forum aims to discuss global issues in the media and information-communication spheres. Prominent and influential leaders from the world's renowned media, along with experts, will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, and the establishment of sustainable business models in the media industry. The discussions will also cover consumer trends in new media, media literacy, methods to combat disinformation and fake news, journalist safety, and other topics.

During the forum, an initiative for creating the media platform of the Non-Aligned Movement will also be proposed.

The city of Shusha, which has hosted numerous international events, is gathering leaders of leading global media, journalistic organizations, influential experts in the information and communication sphere, and renowned journalists for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

The forum will last until July 23.