Azerbaijan to build industrial zone in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. For the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, 80 million manat ($47.1 million) were allocated to the public legal entity "Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur Economic District" by decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Masim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

"Joint project work with the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture is at the final stage. The projects will be implemented in the near future. At the initial stage, it is planned to build 444 apartments and relocate families to Kalbajar by next year,” said Mammadov.

According to Mammadov, the territory on which the work will be carried out covers an area of about 3.5 km. The staff of the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in East Zangezur Economic District'' legal entity of public law is able to professionally perform any work. Special attention will also be paid to logistics and infrastructure work in order to continue the process in a stable form with the change of seasons.

He also highlighted the issue of employment of families who will move to Kalbajar.

"The project includes the creation of an industrial zone around the city of Kalbajar. We hope that there will be several such zones soon. There is a very rich nature here and there are good prospects for agriculture, tourism and other industries," he said.

According to the relevant instructions of the head of the Coordination Headquarters, the next meeting of the working group on urban planning is held in the city of Kalbajar. This is the first meeting of the working group on urban development in the East Zangezur Economic District and also the first in the city of Kalbajar.