Azerbaijani, Turkish SOFs showing high expertise in joint tactical exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. In preparation for the impending "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2023" combined tactical exercises, Azerbaijani and Turkish special operations forces (SOFs) are demonstrating exceptional expertise, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the most recent trainings, the SOF units were placed on alert and carried out numerous missions-related tasks, utilizing the terrain's protective features and camouflage techniques.

Overcoming any hurdles that may arise on the battlefield, the party carried out the planned surprise raid on the position of the simulated opponent. They took down command stations, communication links, and neutralized simulated enemy personnel.

The trainings for the joint tactical exercises continues.

The joint tactical exercises will be conducted on October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The joint exercises involving servicemen, military vehicles, and aircraft from the two fraternal countries will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during troop interaction, improving management, exchanging experience, and further increasing military personnel's professionalism.