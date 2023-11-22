State Refugee Committee spreads information on resettlement in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan receives numerous appeals on resettlement of IDPs from different areas to Azerbaijan's Khankendi, the territory liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports, referring to the State Committee.

"We call to your notice that the I State Program of Great Return includes resettlement to repaired and newly built villages in territory liberated from Armenian occupation. Forced migrants are assigned a permanent address based on the city, area, town, or settlement in which they are registered", the Committee stated.

It is also planned to resettle IDPs from this territory in Khankendi," said in a statement of the Committee.