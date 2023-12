Faig Aliyev – Chemical Engineering, 5th year

Chingiz Gadzhiev – Chemical engineering, 4th year

Zahid Abdullaev - Process Automation Engineering, 3rd year

Roya Gasimova – Business Administration, 3rd year

In accordance with the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, this scholarship is awarded to 100 full-time undergraduate students who have distinguished themselves in their studies.

The scholarship is paid from the state budget as a one-time payment in the amount of 3,000 manats.