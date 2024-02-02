Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan airs measures by engineering units in liberated territories (PHOTO)

Society Materials 2 February 2024 12:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has made public the measures taken by engineering units of the Azerbaijani army in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Engineering and fortification units cleared up to 36,000 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories.

To note, a total of 10,400 anti-personnel mines, 3,300 anti-tank mines, and 11,850 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized.

