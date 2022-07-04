Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission to hold new meeting in Nur-Sultan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijani delegation headed by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov left for Kazakhstan to participate in the 18th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which will be held on July 5 in Nur-Sultan, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, within the framework of the meeting, it’s planned to consider the work done in the period after the 17th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, to discuss cooperation between the two countries in trade, economy, energy, transport, logistics, industrial and information and communication fields, agriculture and food security.

The co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from the Azerbaijani side is Parviz Shahbazov, and from the Kazakh side - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov.