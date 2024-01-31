Azerbaijan to levy single fees for utilization-subjected vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan will charge one-time fees for vehicles transferred for utilization, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Procedure of Formation and Use of Funds of the Fund for Utilization of Vehicles," approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the resources of the Fund for the utilization of vehicles are used in the following directions:

- reimbursement of the amounts of discounts applicable to the purchase of newly produced domestic vehicles by transferring the document confirming their sale to the sellers of vehicles;

- payment of funds for the organization and ensuring the performance of functions of the operator related to the utilization of vehicles.

