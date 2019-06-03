Two more plants to be launched in Kazakhstan

3 June 2019 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Joining Eurasian Economic Union is Uzbekistan's internal matter
Economy 14:03
Loan volume increases in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:39
EGISTIC platform to help Kazakh farmers step into digital age (Exclusive)
Economy 1 June 21:14
First plant based on Chinese technology to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 1 June 15:08
Trade turnover of Kazakhstan, other CIS countries increases
Economy 1 June 14:18
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan ready to expand co-op
Economy 1 June 13:18
Latest
Iran discloses number of loans given for sectors of economy during 1st month of this year
Economy 14:16
Joining Eurasian Economic Union is Uzbekistan's internal matter
Economy 14:03
Feel real convenience with Azercell!
Business 14:00
Search for missing climbers resumes in Indian Himalayas
Other News 13:55
Turkey’s foreign trade exceeds $34B in May 2019 – Ministry
Turkey 13:49
Women entrepreneurs mull business development opportunities in Azerbaijan
Economy 13:46
Process of issuing compensation for problem loans in Azerbaijan implemented by 91.4%
Economy 13:41
Iran among TOP 3 petroleum exporters to Turkey
Oil&Gas 13:37
Turkey is hope of mankind - Erdogan
Turkey 13:35