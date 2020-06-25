Baku Textile Factory expanding knitwear production

Business 25 June 2020 09:53 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Textile Factory expanding knitwear production
Latest
Kazakhstan, Russia trade down year-on-year Business 10:03
Baku Textile Factory expanding knitwear production Business 09:53
Significant number of industrial enterprises not operating in Iran's Ardabil Province Business 09:50
Oil prices fall further on virus fears, U.S. crude stock build Oil&Gas 09:45
Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as residents clear rubble Other News 09:43
Iran takes efforts to further develop maritime industry Transport 09:40
Kyrgyzstan registers record number of new COVID-19 cases – 228 Kyrgyzstan 08:51
Poland ready for cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres apart from energy sector Business 08:50
COVID-19: Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:34
Georgian parliament approves anti-crisis budget Georgia 08:13
Brazil's COVID-19 deaths top 53,000, nearly 1.2 mln infected Other News 07:47
Chinese mainland reports 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:21
French leader plans to hold video conference with Putin on June 26 Europe 06:47
U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute US 06:19
Israel reports 532 new COVID-19 cases Israel 05:41
UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew: tweet Arab World 05:09
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture Other News 04:35
Trump says US 'probably' will move troops from Germany to Poland, slams Berlin for owing 'lot of money' to NATO US 04:02
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 135,000 World 03:21
IMF predicts deeper global recession due to coronavirus pandemic Other News 02:41
Iran, China reiterate support for JCPOA Politics 02:05
Trump to sign defense cooperation agreement with Poland US 01:29
U.S. warns Russia, China of U.N. isolation if Iran arms ban extension blocked US 00:56
Two more die from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, bringing total to 136 Kazakhstan 00:25
WHO expects global coronavirus cases will surpass 10mln within next week World 24 June 23:57
Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister Turkey 24 June 23:16
State Dept.: Azerbaijani gov’t actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts in 2019 Politics 24 June 22:40
Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss COVID-19 fight Turkey 24 June 22:23
Saudi Arabia registers 3,123 new coronavirus cases Arab World 24 June 21:37
President Ilham Aliyev attended presentation of agropark in Garaaghajli village in Samukh (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 21:16
EBRD allocates senior unsecured loan to Georgian TBC Bank Finance 24 June 21:13
Azerbaijan records sevenfold growth of exports to Belarus Business 24 June 20:58
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested cereal crops (PHOTO) Business 24 June 20:55
PMD Group completing modernization of big multi-story building in Baku Construction 24 June 20:51
Azerbaijan sends number of Kazakh citizens home as part of anti-COVID measures Society 24 June 20:49
Turkey's export of mining products to Iran down Business 24 June 20:48
Russia increases steel import from Turkey Business 24 June 20:37
Azerbaijani president views construction of residential block built for IDPs in Samukh district (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 20:35
Operational Headquarters: Baku-Istanbul-Baku charter flights to be made soon Politics 24 June 20:33
Azerbaijani president arrives in Samukh district for visit Politics 24 June 20:22
Azerbaijan’s Kristall Plus company looks to increase alcohol export in post-COVID era Business 24 June 20:17
Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovenian counterpart Politics 24 June 19:57
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply Finance 24 June 19:57
Turkey discloses cargo shipment by its trucks to Lebanon Business 24 June 19:18
Demand for Turkish furniture fals in France Business 24 June 19:16
Azerbaijani president views construction of Ganja Sports Palace (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 19:15
Azerbaijani president, first lady open newly renovated bridge over Ganjachay River (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 19:04
Turkey's energy ministry extends TPAO's license for oil-gas explorations Oil&Gas 24 June 19:03
Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts restores funds in state budget Economy 24 June 19:01
Azerbaijan detects 590 new COVID-19 cases Society 24 June 18:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 18:46
Ukraine may increase investments in Turkmenistan's oil, gas sector Finance 24 June 18:45
Cargo transportation from Russia to Turkey surges from January through May Business 24 June 18:32
Air cargo, passenger transportation via Turkish Trabzon airport down Transport 24 June 18:30
Iran reveals number of enterprises to be commissioned in Ardabil Province Business 24 June 18:25
Georgia revises budget for 2020 to provide 3 macroeconomic development scenarios Business 24 June 18:21
Azerbaijani-Chinese joint enterprise unveils plans for combi boiler production Business 24 June 18:21
Azerbaijani president, first lady view construction of Ganja State Drama Theatre's new building Politics 24 June 18:17
Iran reveals volume of cargo transported from Mazandaran Province Business 24 June 17:59
Iran need to launch commodity rationing to support low-income class - expert Oil&Gas 24 June 17:58
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 27 Oil&Gas 24 June 17:56
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna transfers funds to country's National Fund Business 24 June 17:55
IMF revises up oil price forecasts for 2020-21 Oil&Gas 24 June 17:51
E-commerce shrinks in Georgia contrary to expectations Finance 24 June 17:47
Cargo shipments from Uzbekistan to Turkey increase Transport 24 June 17:37
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Business 24 June 17:32
Value of Turkish furniture export to China spikes Business 24 June 17:29
Belgium to reopen pools, cinemas, theme parks from July 1 Europe 24 June 17:29
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Shah Abbas and Ughurlu Khan caravanserai complex in Ganja after restoration (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 17:29
Gold recovery plant construction progress in Kazakhstan revealed Business 24 June 17:28
Kazakhstan talks road cargo transportation volumes in 1Q2020 Transport 24 June 17:26
Demand for Turkish mining products in Chinese market declines Business 24 June 17:22
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of modular hospital in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 17:20
Price of apartments Tehran rises Business 24 June 17:18
Azerbaijan's Elektrogas LLC sets launch date of its subsidiary Business 24 June 17:18
Azerbaijani president, first lady view construction of residential complex in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 17:14
Iran reveals amount of loans issued for manufacturing enterprises in Semnan Province Finance 24 June 17:10
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil transportation through BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 24 June 17:07
Georgian National Bank cuts monetary policy rate Finance 24 June 17:03
US reduces import of mining industry products from Turkey Business 24 June 16:54
Uzbekistan, Russia plans to boost volume of bilateral trade turnover Business 24 June 16:52
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate new plant in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 16:49
Carpet deliveries from Turkey to Turkmenistan drop Business 24 June 16:48
Azerbaijan Project Management Association expanding co-op with BP, ASAN Service Business 24 June 16:46
Non-oil exports from Iran to further increase - Rouhani Business 24 June 16:29
Georgia's import of leather products from Turkey down Business 24 June 16:24
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator announces tender to buy fuel Tenders 24 June 16:22
Azerbaijani president, first lady arrive in Ganja city for visit (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 16:13
Сaucasus Nature Fund to allocate funds to protected areas of Georgia Finance 24 June 16:08
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Ambarli port disclosed Transport 24 June 16:08
U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods amid aircraft row US 24 June 15:52
Kazakhstan eyes prohibiting petroleum products import Oil&Gas 24 June 15:49
Iran reveals investments, commissioned facilities in several sectors Business 24 June 15:47
Germany ready to support Uzbekistan in strengthening judicial, social security systems Business 24 June 15:45
Cargo transit from Germany via Turkey plummets Transport 24 June 15:39
Iran's gas export challenged by preventive policies and rivals Oil&Gas 24 June 15:38
Audiovisual industry in Azerbaijan lags behind socio-economic progress in country Society 24 June 15:37
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan declines Business 24 June 15:34
Azerbaijan massively grows export of grain, legumes from Turkey Business 24 June 15:25
Turkey reveals cargo movement by its trucks to Belgium Transport 24 June 15:25
