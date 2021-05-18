Georgia, China discuss prospects for further deepening cooperation in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and China discussed the prospects for further deepening cooperation in various fields, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Li Yang.

As reported, at a meeting in the government administration, issues of close cooperation with the Chinese government during the COVID-19 period, as well as China's assistance in the process of obtaining vaccines were discussed.

The prime minister thanked the ambassador of China for the gift of 100,000 doses of Sinovac to Georgia and stressed the importance of providing additional doses of vaccines as soon as possible.

The high level of partnership between Georgia and China was noted, which has developed even more in recent years.

The prime minister and the ambassador also discussed trade and economic relations between the two countries. The importance of the free trade agreement with China for the further deepening of trade and economic cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that the pandemic has created certain problems in this direction, and it was hoped that trade and economic indicators, as well as bilateral transport, will soon return to the pre-pandemic level.

