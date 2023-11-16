Opening of Middle Corridor to provide opportunities for SMEs to enter new markets - EBRD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The opening of the Middle Corridor will provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enter new markets, Chair of the Small Business Investment Committee of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Andrew McDonald said at the SME World Forum, held in Baku, Trend reports.

McDonald noted that currently, the opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses are quite large.

"In relation to Russia's war against Ukraine, the opening of the Middle Corridor creates numerous prospects for SMEs, as the flow grows, providing additional opportunity to penetrate markets that they could not previously access," he said.

