Roughly 95pct of Ukrainian oil import accounts for Azerbaijan

7 June 2018 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov- Trend:

Azerbaijan exported oil worth $195 million to Ukraine in January-May of 2018, Ukrainian media reported referring to the data from the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

Reportedly, 94.8 percent of oil supplies to Ukraine accounted for Azerbaijan.

The other suppliers are Algeria with oil exports for $7.2 million (3.5 percent), Iran - $1.84 million (0.9 percent) and other countries (0.8 percent) - $1.62 million.

In total, during the first five months of 2018, Ukraine imported crude oil and gas condensate for $205.5 million, which is by 66.8 percent more than in the same period 2017.

UkrTransNafta OJSC, the operator of the oil transportation system of Ukraine, resumed the operation of the pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchug from March 10, 2017, and began transporting Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.

The agreement signed in late 2016 envisaged the transportation of at least 1.3 million tons of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery in 2017.

The Kremenchug refinery processes Azeri Light starting from December 2016, but earlier oil was supplied to the refinery by rail.

