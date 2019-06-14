Equinor, SOCAR mull development of Karabakh field

14 June 2019 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

In July, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and its partner on exploration and development of the Karabakh field will familiarize themselves with the progress of work on the reconstruction of the drilling rig, which will be used at an evaluation exploratory well at the field, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

They will also familiarize themselves with the progress on creating future infrastructure at the Karabakh field, including the future production platform, according to the report.

The report says that after the completion of all coordinator actions, the parties will proceed to installing the platform at sea.

During the meeting by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev with Equinor Senior Vice President Carri Lockhart, the work that has been carried out so far on the project was discussed.

On March 13, Azerbaijan’s Caspian Drilling Company Ltd. (CDC) and Norwegian Equinor Azerbaijan Karabakh BV (Equinor) signed a contract for the drilling services at Karabakh field of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the contract, CDC will drill for Equinor two wells on the Karabakh oilfield, where Equinor serves as project Operator for Karabakh field development with participation of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR. Equinor and SOCAR each holds 50 percent stake in the project.

Equinor also signed with SOCAR a contract on exploration and future production sharing for the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) exploration area.

The Karabakh oil and gas field, discovered in 2000, is located 130 kilometers to the east of Baku. The sea depth in the field varies in the range of 250-450 meters. The initial oil reserves of the field are estimated at 100 million tons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:33
State Committee: 35% of personnel in municipal system in Azerbaijan consist of women
Politics 17:22
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company completed 2018 with significant
Economy 16:16
Azerbaijani minister: cashless payments contribute to economic transparency
Business 15:00
Industrial production up in Azerbaijan
Economy 14:54
Investments in Azerbaijan's fixed capital down
Finance 14:36
Latest
Untapped Kalamkas “A” offshore, Khazar oil fields of Kazakhstan to be developed
Oil&Gas 17:45
Rising oil prices add to global economic strife
Other News 17:45
New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:33
Experts mull implementation of INSTC and regional integration prospects in Baku (VIDEO)
Politics 17:28
Turkmenistan Airlines continues work on resumption of flights to Europe
Economy 17:24
State Committee: 35% of personnel in municipal system in Azerbaijan consist of women
Politics 17:22
Volumes of oil extraction and electricity manufacturing decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:06
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of installation products
Tenders 16:51
Russia seeks to cooperate with Iran in areas of artificial intelligence and smart city
Business 16:50