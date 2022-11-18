Russia starts gas supplies to Azerbaijan under new agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Russia started gas supplies to Azerbaijan November 15 under the new sale and purchase agreement, Trend reports November 18 citing Gazprom company.

“The document was signed between Gazprom Export LLC and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR. The supplies will last until the end of March 2023. It is planned to supply a total of 1 billion cubic meters of gas,” reads a message on Gazprom’s website.

Gazprom was delivering gas to Azerbaijan from 2000 to 2006 until the launch of the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field and resumed gas supplies in 2017 and 2018. Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Russia covered the period from 2010 to 2014.

