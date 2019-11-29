Azerbaijan's AFB Bank expands Audit Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Nov. 29

Azerbaijan's AFB Bank increased the number of Audit Committee to three people, Trend reports with reference to AFB Bank.

Faig Abdullaev was appointed a new member of the audit Committee.

The current composition of the Board of AFB Bank is as follows:

Shadia Amanova – chairperson of the Audit Committee;

Famil Kerimov – member of the Audit Committee;

Faig Abdullaev – member of the Audit Committee.

AFB Bank one of the leading financial institutions of the country, which started its operations from 16 February, 2009. Today, the bank has 11 branches and five departments.

