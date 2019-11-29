Azerbaijan's AFB Bank expands Audit Committee

29 November 2019 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Nov. 29

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan's AFB Bank increased the number of Audit Committee to three people, Trend reports with reference to AFB Bank.

Faig Abdullaev was appointed a new member of the audit Committee.

The current composition of the Board of AFB Bank is as follows:

Shadia Amanova – chairperson of the Audit Committee;
Famil Kerimov – member of the Audit Committee;
Faig Abdullaev – member of the Audit Committee.

AFB Bank one of the leading financial institutions of the country, which started its operations from 16 February, 2009. Today, the bank has 11 branches and five departments.

Follow the author on Twitter:@eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank decrease by 19%
Business 24 July 16:28
Net profit of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank decreases over 3 times
Business 24 July 11:37
Fitch affirms ratings of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank at “B”
Business 13 July 16:14
Azerbaijani bank’s net profit down
Finance 2 May 20:08
Value of transaction for sale of Gilan Holding's share in AFB Bank disclosed
Finance 20 February 14:40
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank reduces lending in 2018
Finance 24 January 14:14
Latest
Chinese Energy Corporation to audit two TPPs in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Uzbekistan to open bus routes to 10 Russian cities
Business 12:44
Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget approved at last reading in parliament
Politics 12:36
Russia's IT company to establish JV in Kazakhstan
ICT 12:30
SOCAR reveals expected oil output volume from Binagadi and other onshore fields
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy drilling equipment
Tenders 12:19
Estimated real GDP growth rate exceeds 5% in Georgia
Business 12:18
Election campaign in connection with municipal election to begin in Azerbaijan soon
Politics 12:16
Epsilon continues to build gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Business 12:11