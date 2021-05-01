Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr.19 1.7 Apr.26 1.7 Apr.20 1.7 Apr.27 1.7 Apr.21 1.7 Apr.28 1.7 Apr.22 1.7 Apr.29 1.7 Apr.23 1.7 Apr.30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0112 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0573. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0137 (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr.19 2.0328 Apr.26 2.059 Apr.20 2.0507 Apr.27 2.0525 Apr.21 2.0446 Apr.28 2.0529 Apr.22 2.0459 Apr.29 2.0618 Apr.23 2.044 Apr.30 2.0602 Average weekly 2.0436 Average weekly 2.0573

The official rate of the manat against the ruble has remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0227. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0004 (1.8 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr.19 0.0223 Apr.26 0.0227 Apr.20 0.0223 Apr.27 0.0227 Apr.21 0.0221 Apr.28 0.0227 Apr.22 0.0222 Apr.29 0.0229 Apr.23 0.0225 Apr.30 0.0227 Average weekly 0.0223 Average weekly 0.0227

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0049 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2055. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0027 manat (1.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Apr.19 0.2101 Apr.26 0.2018 Apr.20 0.2099 Apr.27 0.2051 Apr.21 0.2094 Apr.28 0.2066 Apr.22 0.2073 Apr.29 0.2073 Apr.23 0.2043 Apr.30 0.2067 Average weekly 0.2082 Average weekly 0.2055

