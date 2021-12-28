Azerbaijan to hold auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange on December 29, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Baku Stock Exchange.

According to the message, the orders will be collected during the auction from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 11:30 (GMT+4).

The information on the parameters of the notes issue is in the following table:

No State registration 50103890S Volume put up for auction 100 million manat ($58 million) Nominal cost 100 manat ($58) Banknote turnover 28 days Payment date Jan. 26, 2022

The total number of applications submitted by each bank during the auction must not exceed two (1 competitive and 1 non-competitive) while the nominal number of applications must not exceed the number of notes put up for auction.

The non-competitive orders are allowed to be made if they do not exceed 20 percent of the issue of notes. If the demand at the auction exceeds the supply, the supply may be increased by the issuer up to a maximum of 20 percent of the amount originally put up for the auction.

Settlements on the deals concluded as a result of the auction will be carried out in the T + 0 mode. The price range of the submitted bids is 99.4397-99.5351.

Only local banks operating on the basis of a license can act as buyers of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.