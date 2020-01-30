Uzbekistan to introduce new smart gas meters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan begins introducing an automated gas control metering system this year, Trend reported referring to press service of Hududgaztaminot JSC.

The system is designed to ensure accurate, reliable and complete fuel accounting, as well as to reduce losses of natural gas supply and strengthen payment discipline of consumers.

It is noted that the concept of automated gas control metering system in Uzbekistan provides for five levels, three of which are already implemented in the gas transportation system. As a result, the control of natural gas transportation and supply is ensured.

Hududgaztaminot JSC is responsible for the operation of gas distribution networks and the supply of natural and liquefied gas to the population of the country.

"At present, Hududgaztaminot JSC reaches the fourth and fifth levels, which implies the coverage of wholesale consumers (legal entities) and the population," the company noted.

As a result of the project implementation it is planned to install more than 3.5 million "smart" gas metering devices at the expense of Hududgaztaminot JSC to subscribers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news