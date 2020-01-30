Uzbekistan to introduce new smart gas meters

30 January 2020 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan begins introducing an automated gas control metering system this year, Trend reported referring to press service of Hududgaztaminot JSC.

The system is designed to ensure accurate, reliable and complete fuel accounting, as well as to reduce losses of natural gas supply and strengthen payment discipline of consumers.

It is noted that the concept of automated gas control metering system in Uzbekistan provides for five levels, three of which are already implemented in the gas transportation system. As a result, the control of natural gas transportation and supply is ensured.

Hududgaztaminot JSC is responsible for the operation of gas distribution networks and the supply of natural and liquefied gas to the population of the country.

"At present, Hududgaztaminot JSC reaches the fourth and fifth levels, which implies the coverage of wholesale consumers (legal entities) and the population," the company noted.

As a result of the project implementation it is planned to install more than 3.5 million "smart" gas metering devices at the expense of Hududgaztaminot JSC to subscribers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's capital district to have closed heating system
ICT 14:04
Uzbekistan may join International Olive Council
Business 14:03
ERIELL Group drills new wells at Samantepa, Uzunshor fields in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:22
Uzbekistan supports livestock production
Business 11:15
Uzbekistan takes part in The New York Times Travel Show
Tourism 09:51
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss joint construction of hydroelectric station
Oil&Gas 29 January 15:06
Latest
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 16:05
India reports its first case of coronavirus
Other News 16:02
SOCAR reps visit Odessa Port Plant in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan's largest copper producer increases copper output
Business 15:48
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd company opens tender on supply of logging cable, ropes
Turkmenistan 15:48
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy propane
Tenders 15:46
Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR Turkey started to get results of its investments in 2019 (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:27