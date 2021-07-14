US McAfee company names one of main cyber threats in 1Q2021

ICT 14 July 2021 23:59 (UTC+04:00)
US McAfee company names one of main cyber threats in 1Q2021
Azerbaijan demonstrated its combat readiness to wage war for liberation of its lands in July 2020 – Russian expert
Azerbaijan demonstrated its combat readiness to wage war for liberation of its lands in July 2020 – Russian expert
Battles in July 2020 laid basis for Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war - analyst
Battles in July 2020 laid basis for Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war - analyst
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
S.African govt plans troop surge to quell unrest Other News 01:30
EU unveils 'Fit for 55' climate package World 00:42
US McAfee company names one of main cyber threats in 1Q2021 ICT 14 July 23:59
UK reports more than 40,000 daily coronavirus cases Europe 14 July 23:54
Nearly 350 Afghan citizens cross state border with Tajikistan over two days Tajikistan 14 July 23:24
New flight from Moscow to Issyk-Kul opens Kyrgyzstan 14 July 23:16
US may increase imports of almonds from Georgia Business 14 July 23:14
Kazakh PM instructs to put 4 regions of Kazakhstan under tighter COVID curbs Kazakhstan 14 July 23:05
Turkish startups receive $746 mln in foreign investments in Q2 Turkey 14 July 22:56
Uzbekistan eyes receiving more COVID-19 vaccines Uzbekistan 14 July 22:50
US McAfee tracks surge in publicly disclosed cyber incidents YTD ICT 14 July 22:21
Russian AvtoVAZ suspends production of some models Transport 14 July 22:21
Georgia not considering reducing bureaucratic expenditures Finance 14 July 22:19
Infrastructure projects may be stopped in Georgia - Association of Infrastructure Builders Construction 14 July 22:19
Russia bans import of tomatoes, peaches from Azerbaijan Business 14 July 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev warns Armenia: Let them think carefully before it is too late Politics 14 July 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev drives 'Khazar' car (PHOTO) Politics 14 July 22:09
Iran's industrial cities attract foreign investors - ISIPO Business 14 July 21:59
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completed drilling at well, enters new dev't stage Oil&Gas 14 July 21:55
For me personally, Azerbaijan is very close country, I have many friends here - Mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14 July 21:50
Azerbaijan and Georgia are fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:46
Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:39
Turkmenistan intends to convene International Conference on Financing for Development Turkmenistan 14 July 21:36
We are ready and must be ready for war at any moment - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:35
Capitulation act Armenia signed on 10 November allowed to save lives of thousands of young people - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:32
If there is East Zangazur, then there is also West Zangazur - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:28
There should be peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:25
There were no deserters during war - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:24
Second Karabakh war, is being studied in military schools of world's leading countries today - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:23
We restored our territorial integrity and incurred minimal losses - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:18
Armenian losses are at least 7,000-8,000 - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14 July 21:13
If Armenia not signed act of capitulation, if war continued, we would not have stopped, of course - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:11
One of my most important instructions was to achieve goal we set with minimal losses - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan learning from advanced int’l experience in development of insurance sector Finance 14 July 20:55
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 20:53
We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 20:52
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 14 July 20:44
All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 20:36
Our native land is Zangazur, Goycha district, Iravan. We will definitely return there - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 20:35
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on mine clearance and civil-military coordination (PHOTO) Politics 14 July 20:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increase as of 2Q2021 Finance 14 July 20:22
Number of Turkish job seekers in Azerbaijan decreases since early 2021 Turkey 14 July 19:51
Baku Stock Exchange puts short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan up for auction Finance 14 July 19:38
Total assets of Azerbaijani Bank BTB down in 2Q2021 Finance 14 July 19:31
Azerbaijani PM receives mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14 July 19:25
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement held Politics 14 July 18:51
Anglo Asian Mining increases gold production in Azerbaijan in 2Q2021 Business 14 July 18:48
Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year Politics 14 July 18:47
Volume of loans issued for trade and services growing in Azerbaijan Finance 14 July 18:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for new auction Finance 14 July 18:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 17 Oil&Gas 14 July 18:09
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in housing and construction sector Finance 14 July 17:54
Iran provides certain loans in industrial and mining sectors Finance 14 July 17:54
Tbilisi Mayor's visit to Baku contributes to further deepening of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations - expert Georgia 14 July 17:53
Kyrgyzstan, China discuss topical cooperation issues Kyrgyzstan 14 July 17:46
Advisory Services Agreement signed between Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Uzbek Orient Finans Bank Uzbekistan 14 July 17:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 14 July 17:44
Attempted military coup was targeted against Turkey's people - ambassador Turkey 14 July 17:42
First ship docks at Haifa's new Bay Port Israel 14 July 17:40
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 14 July 17:34
Russia’s constructive dialogue with France will promote stability in Europe — Putin Russia 14 July 17:33
BlackRock profit beats as assets grow to a record $9.5 trillion US 14 July 17:32
Turkmenistan Ailrlines extend tender for turnkey construction of new airport Tenders 14 July 17:20
Iranian official talks possibility of reaching an agreement on JCPOA Politics 14 July 17:20
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccines to be imported per week Business 14 July 17:16
Ministery of Industry, Trade, and Mine of Iran issues order on mining auctions Business 14 July 17:15
Qatar Investment Authority sets up new advisory subsidiary in Singapore Arab World 14 July 17:12
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks soars Finance 14 July 17:10
WB, Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms, Communications to continue co-op Finance 14 July 17:06
Share of National Development Fund of Iran in crude oil, gas condensate exports revised Oil&Gas 14 July 16:55
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia Politics 14 July 16:52
Uzbekistan publishes data on re-created enterprises Business 14 July 16:42
Iran unveils data on manufacturing enterprises under construction in Markazi Province Business 14 July 16:41
Prosecutor at Baku trial to ask punishment for merc who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war Politics 14 July 16:41
Georgian-Poland cooperation may include extraction of minerals from deposits - ministry Oil&Gas 14 July 16:37
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 14 Society 14 July 16:34
Iran boosts export of various plants Business 14 July 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 146 more COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries Society 14 July 16:29
New composition of Azerbaijan's Public Service Management Council approved Politics 14 July 16:27
Uzbekistan has promising potential in wind and solar power development - EBRD Oil&Gas 14 July 16:21
US McAfee company discloses most widespread malware in 1Q2021 ICT 14 July 16:06
Nike loses fight against EU probe into Dutch tax deal US 14 July 16:00
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port increases Transport 14 July 15:51
Iran shares data on production of steel products Business 14 July 15:47
Georgia's budget spending to increase Finance 14 July 15:38
Funding for unified agro-project to increase in Georgia Finance 14 July 15:37
Azerbaijan to hold auction for vehicles of state entities Society 14 July 15:37
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise oil output deal Arab World 14 July 15:30
Iran to launch numerous highway projects Business 14 July 15:28
Iran's saffron exporters feel pressure by foreign currency policy Business 14 July 15:26
Azerbaijan presents sports uniform of national team for Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Society 14 July 15:25
Israeli high-tech raises record $11.9 billion in first half of 2021 Israel 14 July 15:20
Iran should offer refinery feedstock via Energy Exchange - CEO of Iran Energy Exchange Business 14 July 15:20
Putin, Kerry confirm that Russia and US have common interests in climate sphere Russia 14 July 15:19
Southern Gas Corridor is incredible success story - US expert Economy 14 July 15:15
Gold price in Azerbaijan rising Finance 14 July 15:03
Uzbekistan to purchase Russian trains for subway Transport 14 July 15:00
Iranian president emphasizes importance of JCPOA negotiations Politics 14 July 14:52
Azerbaijan's Azersu opens tender on water supply system construction services Tenders 14 July 14:51
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Service Agency signs contract for purchase of vehicles Economy 14 July 14:45
All news