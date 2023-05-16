Azerbaijan working with ITU to create group for preventing cyber incidents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan is working together with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to create a national group to prevent cyber incidents, Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, said during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event, Trend reports.

According to Lamanauskas, Azerbaijan is participating in the process of strengthening the infrastructure of mobile and broadband internet.

"Global internet traffic at the global level increased by more than 50 percent in 2021, and the number of internet users increased by 10 percent. Studies show that countries with better infrastructure with greater resilience resisted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to take measures that will lead to greater sustainability," the secretary-general said.

In addition, he said that the ITU is working with Azerbaijan in the development of 5G, the prevention of cyber incidents, as well as the creation of a rapid response team.